Biden Taps Gautam Raghavan To Hire Over 4,000 Staffers

Another LGBTQ politician has been tapped to work on the upper end of Joe Biden’s administration.

President-elect Joe Biden and his team have announced that Gautam Raghavan will be joining the administration as Deputy Director of the Office of Presidential Personnel. In this position, Raghavan will be in charge of recruiting and vetting over 4,000 federal government workers.

According to Metro Weekly, this is the perfect position for Gautam Raghavan. Raghavan used to work as the LGBTQ and Asian-American liaison for the Obama administration and an Advisor to the Biden Foundation before becoming the chief of staff to Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash).

It’s time again for an administration that looks like America — and will produce results that are good for ALL Americans. I’m honored to serve. Let’s go! https://t.co/lIwa9vfSPr — Gautam Raghavan (@gauragDC) December 23, 2020

Annise Parker, the president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Institute, praised Gautam’s selection.

“Gautam’s appointment demonstrates the President-elect’s long-term commitment to building an administration that is reflective of America,” Parker said in a statement. “He believes a diverse administration best serves the President and our nation and will ensure appointing qualified LGBTQ people, women and people of color at every level of government remains a priority for the next four years. Gautam also understands our community is not monolithic and that LGBTQ people of all races, sexual orientations and gender identities must be part of the new administration.”

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also expressed her joy at working with Raghavan and other recently announced appointees, according to Yahoo News.

“Our country is grappling with a pandemic, an economic crisis, a long-overdue reckoning on racial injustice, and a climate crisis,” she said in a statement. “To meet these challenges, we need a team that reflects the very best of our nation. These public servants have the knowledge and experience to help us deliver on our commitment to build our country back better. And I look forward to working with them to usher in a brighter future for all Americans.”

Source: Metro Weekly, Yahoo News, Washington Blade,