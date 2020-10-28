Big, Beefy & Beautiful: Moe Cooper is Our Newest Instinct Hottie

Moe Cooper provides a lot of fantasies just based off what he looks like and his professional work. For one, look at him. Seriously just look at him. If there isn’t at least one part of this guy that doesn’t get your engines going then I suggest you seek counseling immediately.

Outside of being the dreamboat that he is he’s also a pilot and amateur photographer. So he can fly you to the moon and stars and expertly shoot your journey from start to finish. Someone call the romance ambulance please.

The Chicago native, who could be described as a big and adorable teddy bear, is our latest Instinct Hottie. Get to know more about this wonderful individual below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I think my genuine personality and friendliness. I’ll converse with anyone. I’m always smiling and really approachable. Honestly, I’m pretty shy, and rarely make the first move, so come say hi.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

Definitely my smile, To which I say. “Thank you parents for paying for my braces”, followed by my physical size (chest and arms) which I definitely appreciate. It feels good to be complimented on something I worked to obtain.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Authenticity. Confidence is great, but I’d rather you be authentic and shy, let me get to know you, the real you.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

I don’t think I have one proudest moment. Maybe the first time I held my college boyfriend’s hand in public? I tend to live my life authentically and proud. For example, I didn’t formally come out to family and friends.

When I was 25, a friend took me to my first circuit party. The whole weekend I was posing for pictures (in tiny swimsuits with hoards of shirtless men on the beach) and posting on Facebook. It wasn’t until I got home that I remembered that I’m FB friends with everyone I have ever met from high school and college, not to mention my entire extended family. I smiled and shrugged thinking, “well that was easy”.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Well the pandemic might put a wrench in this one, but professionally, I’d really love the opportunity to live and work abroad. Not permanently, but a couple years would be awesome. My only college regret was not studying abroad. Instead I got my pilots license. I’d also like to use that more often. Personal goal would be to get instrument rated so I could fly through clouds and bad weather.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I have yes. The best part is how we play off each other. We are very different people. But being so different allows us both to learn and grow. He challenges me on my perspective and world view, he helps me grow emotionally, and he makes me a better man.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

Inception.

Biggest celebrity crush right now?

Jonathan Majors (Tic Freeman from Lovecraft Country).

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of

Oreos for sure.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

My favorite pop diva is Kylie Minogue, so her greatest hits would work for me.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

I’m flattered really. It’s an honor to be selected for this feature.