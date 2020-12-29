Big Freedia Hosts New Orleans Portion of ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

For many, ringing in 2021 will be different from previous years. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, watching the ball drop in Times Square is not a possibility. One thing that will remain the same, however, is the broadcast of the event via the long-running special, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Since 1972, the legendary personality’s annual New Year’s tradition “celebrates the year’s very best in music.” When Clark died in 2012, radio personality and American Idol host Ryan Seacrest took over as the main host of the televised celebration.

Joining Seacrest in the Big Apple this year are Lucy Hale and Billy Porter, who returns for his second year as co-host. Performances in New York City include Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen, and Machine Gun Kelly with headliner Jennifer Lopez performing minutes before the iconic ball drop.

The one and only @JLo is returning to the #RockinEve stage to headline from Times Square! Join us LIVE December 31st at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/Mf7nhO7KnH — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 15, 2020

The “Queen of Bounce” and Big Easy native Big Freedia will host the Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans, Louisiana. The rapper will give viewers a look at the arts, culture, and locals that define New Orleans, as well as a performance of “Auld Lang Syne” by multi-Grammy-winning R&B artist and Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton, all leading up to the countdown and stunning fleur-de-lis drop at midnight.

“We are beyond excited that Big Freedia and PJ Morton, two of New Orleans’ brightest musical lights, will be shining for our city and before the entire world as we ring in the new year. Even though we won’t be watching this performance in person, we will be watching from the safety of our homes as ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021′ rings in the new year with that special New Orleans flavor,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “We’re also excited that this event will employ nearly 70 local crew members, many of whom have been shut out of production jobs due to the pandemic, and that the world will remember that New Orleans will be the safest place to visit and enjoy our music and culture in 2021.”

Hosting the countdown in Los Angeles in her fourth year is R & B singer Ciara. Musical guests on the west coast are Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly, and Saweetie.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 will air on ABC December 31 starting at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT and will give viewers a peek at New Year’s festivities worldwide during the five and a half-hour special.

Source: ABC