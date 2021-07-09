Big Plo Proves that Everything’s Bigger in Texas

This week we are featuring Brian Griess, also known as Big Plo, a content creator and professional chef that is proving that, yes, everything IS bigger in Texas. Hailing from the Big D (Dallas) Big Plo is a furry bear and aspiring pro wrestler with piercing blue eyes who you just want to cuddle–if he lets you!

You may already be following Big Plo and subscribing to his daily dose of deliciousness, but if you’re not, go follow him on Instagram or Twitter–it’s why Big Plo is this week’s Instinct Hottie.

Let’s get to know Big Plo a little more:

INSTINCT: What led you to becoming a content creator?

BIG PLO: I started creating content on social media after a spinal surgery left me unable to continue chasing my career as a professional wrestler. I was learning how to accept my new body and found social media as a way to find acceptance and inspiration from others. What started as feigned confidence soon turned into a full blown campaign for body positivity.

INSTINCT: How did you become creative director of ‘that ass’?

BP: ‘that ass’ just means ‘everything’ to me – I don’t fall into one genre or category – As a professional chef and Le Cordon Bleu graduate, I’ve done extensive work in the culinary world. As a lifelong pro wrestling fan and aspiring worker, I’ve worked behind the scenes in the wrestling scene. As an out gay man, I’ve done a lot of LGBTQ+ content as well.

INSTINCT: How can we amplify body positivity more in the LGBTQ+ community?

BP: I think it’s a mentality change that needs to happen on an individual level. Somewhere along the way, gay men seem to have made the conscious decision to only want to befriend people they’re sexually attracted to. The “no fats” thing has been running rampant for a long time on gay dating / sex apps, and unfortunately it’s still something a lot of plus size LGBTQ+ face.

INSTINCT: What inspires you?

BP: I’m inspired by good people that are kind when there is nothing to be gained from it. I love behind-the-scenes good people.

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

BP: Most people don’t know that I’m a karaoke aficionado. I love to get in one of those private room karaoke joints with a small group of vocally gifted people and create magic.

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

BP: my cat Brooklyn

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

BP: I have really blue eyes that tend to be the subject of nice compliments. And I think I’m pretty funny.

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

BP: My eyes, my beard, and my calves.

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

BP: Sexy, to me, is that intangible thing that is felt and not seen. Sexy is just sexy.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

BP: My proudest moment has been being able to transition after a career-changing surgery from an aspiring pro wrestler into a successful professional chef. I’m also proud that I’ve been able to create such an interactive community on Instagram to be a safe place for LGBTQ+ and body positivity-seeking people to gather and feel comfortable.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

BP: I hope to be able to have a good run back in the wrestling scene in a behind-the-scenes or on-air capacity.

INSTINCT: Have you found love?

BP: I’m currently content being single. I don’t have any desire to share my personal space or my bed with another person. Of course, that could change if I met someone special – but as of now, I’m happy.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Urban Cowboy



Who is your biggest celebrity crush? #Tarlos from 9-1-1 Lonestar – Ronen Rubinstein & Rafael L. Silva are tied for biggest crush. Incredibly talented and equally beautiful people.



What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? My favorite cheat meal is 2 dogs and a grape from Gene’s & Judes in River Grove, Illinois.



If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Craig David’s Born To Do It – my favorite music project of all-time.



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

BP: I love that you guys chose to feature me as a “hottie” because it’s such a generic term, and by putting a big guy in this position, it shows other people that you don’t have to have abs to be a hottie. I like that.

INSTINCT: Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?