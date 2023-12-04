Billie Eilish Opens Up About Coming Out

Billie Eilish recently opened up about coming out after revealing her attraction to women in her cover story for Variety’s Power of Women.

In the interview, the 21-year-old American singer-songwriter shared about her feelings towards fellow women, admitting:

Advertisement

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

“I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence,” she further expressed.

In a more recent interview with Variety, Eilish addressed the matter, as well as her perspective on how other women feel about her after her cover story was published.

“I’m still scared of them, but I think they’re pretty,” she admitted.

Advertisement

The “What Was I Made For?” singer also noted that she didn’t intend to make “coming out” a grand gesture.

“No I didn’t. But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious’? I didn’t realize people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist’? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops,” she stated.

Eilish continued sharing,

“But I saw the article, and I was like, ‘Oh I guess I came out today.’ OK cool. It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, but it’s cool that they know. I am for the girls.”

Advertisement

Moreover, she reportedly lost more than 100,000 Instagram followers after coming out, as per

Pop Tingz on Twitter.

Nevertheless, Eilish still has a whopping 110 million followers on Instagram as of this writing <3

Sources: 1)variety.com, 2)variety.com