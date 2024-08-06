Billy Bean, LGBTQ+ Advocate and MLB Executive, Dies at 60

The world of baseball is mourning the loss of one of its most influential figures. Billy Bean, former MLB outfielder turned executive and a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ rights in sports, has passed away at the age of 60 after a battle with leukemia.

Bean, who served as MLB’s senior vice president for diversity, equality, and inclusion, changed a sport that has traditionally been slow to embrace diversity.

Commissioner Rob Manfred’s heartfelt statement encapsulates the impact Bean had on the sport: “Our hearts are broken today as we mourn our dear friend and colleague, Billy Bean, one of the kindest and most respected individuals I have ever known. Billy was a friend to countless people across our game, and he made a difference through his constant dedication to others.”

Advertisement

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and colleague Billy Bean, MLB’s Senior VP for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion and Special Assistant to the Commissioner. Billy, who fought a heroic year-long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, was 60. Over the last 10 years,… pic.twitter.com/dCfFM6hQlE — MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2024

Bean’s journey wasn’t always easy. As one of the first openly gay figures in baseball, he paved the way for future generations. His 2003 memoir, “Going the Other Way: Lessons from a Life in and out of Major League Baseball,” offered a candid look at the challenges he faced and became a touchstone for many in the LGBTQ+ community.

Throughout his career, Bean worked tirelessly to make baseball a more inclusive sport. His efforts went beyond mere policy changes; he strived to change hearts and minds, using his platform to educate and advocate for acceptance.

The loss of Billy Bean is felt not just in the baseball community, but in the wider world of sports and LGBTQ+ rights. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to be true to themselves and to fight for inclusivity in all aspects of life.

Our thoughts are with his husband, Greg Baker, and their family during this difficult time. Billy Bean may no longer be with us, but his impact will be felt for generations to come.