Woof! Billy Eichner Embraces His Bear Side In Shirtless New Pics

by
Credit: Billy Eichner Instagram

Congrats Billy Eichner for recognizing something about yourself that many of us are happy to call you: a bear. 

The hilarious comedian and actor posted a couple of sexy shirtless photos on his Instagram last week where he, thank the lord, proudly displayed his glistening chest hair that went perfectly with his gorgeous face.

“Who knew you were such a bear?!” one fan wrote in the comments section to which he replied with, “A well curated list of men going back to about 1998.” Sign us up please! 

Another person had the audacity to tell him this. “Dear billy, I love your work but pls wax ur hairy ass body. Sincerely, Jarett.” HOW RUDE! He had the perfect comeback though. “Never. Bitch.”

View this post on Instagram

Pandemic pool!!!

A post shared by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) on

The Billy on the Street star happens to be one of many celebrities who don’t feel the need to shave or trim in order to fit that bizarre Hollywood standard of the clean cut A-list hunk that still lurks around the industry today.

Here are more guys who are known for being on the furrier side that we still can’t get enough of today.

View this post on Instagram

Smile! It’s a Mohawk! AND a shower!

A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni) on

Christopher Meloni

Tom Selleck

Nick Frost

Alec Baldwin

View this post on Instagram

I ran in to Chachi from Pineapple Express.

A post shared by Seth (@sethrogen) on

Seth Rogen

 

What do you think?