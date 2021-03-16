Billy Eichner Proposed To Dan Levy… To Anger The Pope

Gay celebs have a thing or two to say about the Catholic Church’s recent announcement against same-sex unions.

Yesterday, we reported to you that the Vatican, with the approval of Pope Francis, released a decree stating that gay members of the faith are welcome but same-sex unions can’t be blessed.

“It is necessary that what is blessed be objectively and positively ordered to receive and express grace, according to the designs of God inscribed in creation,” the decree reads.

It then goes further to say,“It is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage, as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex. The presence in such relationships of positive elements, which are in themselves to be valued and appreciated, cannot justify these relationships and render them legitimate objects of an ecclesial blessing, since the positive elements exist within the context of a union not ordered to the Creator’s plan.”

Now, some gay celebs have shared their thoughts on the Catholic Church’s official statement.

Never been more jealous of a caption. Kudos. — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 15, 2021

Billy Eichner expressed his thoughts loud and clear when he proposed to Dan Levy over Twitter, last night.

Initially, Eichner tweeted about his distaste for the statement by writing, “Can’t a nice gay gentleman like myself just be able to sit here and enjoy Glenn Close’s EIGHTH Oscar nomination without having to see this shit?”

Levy then responded with praise of Eichner. Specifically, he wrote, “Never been more jealous of a caption. Kudos.”

It was then that Eichner proposed with the line, “Let’s get married just to make the Pope angry!”

Levy responded with two simple emojis, the image of two men standing side-by-side and a two heart emoji.

👬🏻💕 — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 15, 2021

Outside of the playful thread, Eicher added an additional note. More serious this time, Eichner pointed out how the Catholic Church has abused LGBTQ people for ages.

“On a serious note, to everyone who goes out of their way to talk about how “cool” this pope is…NO. The Catholic Church has abused the LGBTQ community for MILLENIA. So, go to church if you need to I guess but THAT’s what you’re enabling. Bye!”

On a serious note, to everyone who goes out of their way to talk about how “cool” this pope is…NO. The Catholic Church has abused the LGBTQ community for MILLENIA. So, go to church if you need to I guess but THAT’s what you’re enabling. Bye! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 15, 2021

But Eichner and Levy weren’t the only gay artists to share thoughts on the story. Singer Elton John was mad as well. He even called out the Vatican and Catholic Church for their hypocrisy.

“How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin’, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in ‘Rocketman’ – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy,” wrote John, who is married to David Furnish, on Instagram.

According to Newsweek, the Vatican invested around $1.2 million in Rocketman in 2019. The money came from the Centurion Global Fund in Malta, which is funded in two-thirds by the Vatican’s Secretariat of State department. The fund made a joint $4.3 million payment between Rocketman and Men in Black: International, and ultimately supported and profited off of gay content.

In the end, the Catholic Church continues to express slow acceptance of gay people. Meanwhile, they continue to pander to the conservative following by pressing that gay relationships are a sin. And honestly, gay celebs and gay faith members have every right to be angry.

Source: Newsweek