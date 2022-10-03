Billy Eichner Talks About ‘Bros’ Underwhelming Opening Weekend

During its opening weekend, director Nicholas Stoller’s ‘Bros’ received an underwhelming response based on the early box office numbers.

The gay rom-com, starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, is competing against writer and filmmaker Parker Finn’s horror movie entitled ‘Smile.’ ‘Bros’ opened in fourth place, earning $4.8 million.

Numbers aside, Eichner expressed on Twitter that he is “VERY proud” of the romantic comedy movie that he co-wrote and starred in saying,

“Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold out theater playing BROS in LA. The audience howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out. It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie.”

He continued on by mentioning the acknowledgements received by ‘Bros’:

“Rolling Stone already has BROS on the list of the best comedies of the 21st century. What’s also true is that at one point a theater chain called Universal and said they were pulling the trailer because of the gay content. (Uni convinced them not to). America, fuck yeah, etc etc.”

“That’s just the world we live in, unfortunately. Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing but it is what it is,” the 44-year-old actor and comedian stated, expressing his disappointment on the ticket sales despite the movie receiving a great response from critics and audiences.

Eichner then concluded on a positive note, and of course, not forgetting to promote the film writing,

“Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it *is* special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I love this movie so much. GO BROS!!!”

‘Bros’ is now showing in 3,350 theaters.

