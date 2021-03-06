Billy Eichner To Star In Gay Rom-Com ‘Bros’

We’re getting another gay rom-com backed by a major film studio.

In 2018, Love, Simon was celebrated as the first gay rom-com produced by a major studio. The film went on to have a spin-off series through streaming. But now, it might have a spiritual successor in Bros.

As The Wrap reports, Universal Pictures is producing Bros, which comes from the mind of gay comedian and actor Billy Eichner. So far, nothing is known about the film other than the fact that it is a gay romantic comedy. Though, the film’s vague description reads as follows:

“Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”

In addition, Eichner worked as the co-writer, star, and executive producer. Joining him is director Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors, Forgetting Sarah Marshall). In addition, Judd Apatow, Stroller, and Joshua Church all acted as producers.

To celebrate the news, Eichner wrote on Twitter, “In shocking news, BROS will be the first rom-com about gay men ever produced by a major studio and, apparently, I’m the first openly gay man to ever write and star in their own studio film. Only took 100 years! THANKS HOLLYWOOD!!!”

Keep in mind, Eichner forgot 20th Century Fox’s Love, Simon, but no harm done.

“Also, f*ck my manager in 2006 who told me to be less gay because a big agent was coming to my show. F**KKKKKKK YOUUUUUUU!!! Ok I’ll shut up now,” he added.

This is exciting news for Billy Eichner, Eichner fans, and fans of LGBTQ content. But, we still have some time to wait, as Bros will release in theaters on August 12, 2022.

