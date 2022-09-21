Billy Eichner’s ‘Billy on the Street’ Is Back to Promote ‘Bros’ Movie

Billy Eichner recently brought back ‘Billy on the Street’ to promote his upcoming movie ‘Bros,’ and he teamed up with Paul Rudd in the fun promotional stunt.

Wearing matching ‘Bros’ t-shirts, the duo walked the streets to not so discreetly ask people to watch the upcoming gay rom-com. The 2011 show ‘Billy on the Street’ is a comedy game show wherein Eichner goes around asking people, who he comes across on the street, some random questions.

This time, however, the 44-year-old comedian, along with Ant-Man himself, demanded people to see ‘Bros,’ going so far as to physically carry someone to do so. If you’re in for a good laugh, you can watch Eichner and Rudd’s antics to promote ‘Bros.’

HERE IT IS!!! THE FIRST BILLY ON THE STREET IN 3 YEARS!!! BROS ON THE STREET WITH PAUL RUDD!!!! ONLY IN THEATERS SEPT 30!!! #brosmovie @brosthemovie pic.twitter.com/BYqd61Iilg — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 20, 2022

Eichner, who plays the role of Bobby Lieber, is starring alongside Luke Macfarlane, who portrays the character of Aaron, in the film, and the two of them play as each other’s love interest.

‘Bros’ is from the producer of notable rom-coms ‘Trainwreck’ and ‘Bridesmaids,’ as well as from the director of ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall.’ The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 30.

Source: Collider.com