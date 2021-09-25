Billy Eichner’s “Bro’s” Rom-Com Will Feature Openly LGBTQ+ Members

Bros will make history as the first romantic comedy from a major studio to feature an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast.

The film is also breaking new barriers as it is the first major studio film to feature a story about two gay men. Universal Pictures has placed the burden of making history on the shoulders of Billy Eichner (Impeachment: American Crime Story) and Luke Macfarlane (Single All The Way), both set to star in the rom-com. Bros will also see TS Madison (Zola), Symone (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Guillermo Diaz (Law & Order: Organized Crime), Miss Lawrence (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) and Guy Branum (truTV’s The Game Show) to round out the ensemble cast.

Nicholas Stoller is set to direct the film, which he co-wrote with (leading man) Eichner. This will also make Eichner the first man to write and star in his own major studio film. Hollywood heavyweight Judd Apatow is producing Bros alongside Stoller and Josh Church, with Eichner serving as executive producer. (Billy Eichner said to himself that he will be collecting all of the checks on this project, okay!).

Please welcome LUKE MACFARLANE, TS MADISON, MISS LAWRENCE, GUY BRANUM, GUILLERMO DIAZ and SYMONE to the cast of BROS!!! Coming next summer!!! pic.twitter.com/SdP2CoGkQZ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 23, 2021

Erik Baiers, Universal’s Senior Executive Vice President of Production, will oversee Bros on behalf of the studio. Baiers says that he is “proud” and hopes that this is just the beginning for projects featuring openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine:

“I could not be more proud or excited about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of Bros. After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalize both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast,” said Eichner. “And while Bros may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s ‘gay best friend.’ And beyond all of that, this cast is f*cking hysterical and you’re going to love them.”

Bros is slated to arrive in theaters in August 2022.

Source: Deadline