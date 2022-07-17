Billy Herrington Could Get Big, Hard, and Open to the Public

An online petition garnering almost 26,500 signatures (as of this writing) has forced the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to consider dismantling a statue of Catherine the Great and replacing it with a monument of… Billy Herrington?

The internet is wild!

If you weren’t actively seeking gay porn in 2002, let me give a brief insight into the history of Billy Herrington. The late pornographic actor, who passed away in a vehicle accident in March 2018, first became queer eye candy when he won a “Real Men of the Month” contest within Playgirl. This caught the eyes of producers and Herrington went on to star in over 16 pornographic movies featuring man-on-man action. To his credit, Billy was a Colt Man of the Year, an Adult Erotic Gay Video Award winner and a 2x GayVN Award nominee.

He also became a staple in the meme community after he retired from the industry. Just Google it!

The petition, which you can sign right here, states that:

Catherine II is a controversial historical figure whose actions caused great damage to Ukrainian statehood and culture. The very fact of erecting this monument was a terrible mistake, and every day of its continued existence signals that Odesa is in the zone of Russian cultural influence. It’s time to change that. A monument project is proposed where the actor Billy Herrington will sit at the bar with a bottle of beer.

Points as to why destroying a statue of Catherine II and replacing it with one of Billy Herrington include “being a clear signal that Ukraine supports the LGBT community,” an after-graduation celebration where “Odesa University students will be able to drink beer with Billy Herrington after receiving their diploma” and its ability to become “a very popular tourist attraction.”

Also, memes…

Billy originally identified as bisexual but recounted this statement in 2016 and stated that he was heterosexual. And as for Catherine the Great, well, I don’t know why everyone hates her so much. I read that she was very promiscuous and I refuse to slut-shame her for having a good time.

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has yet to comment on the petition even though he is obligated to by law. Maybe because his country is at war, and he has more important things to focus his attention on?

Source: Yahoo