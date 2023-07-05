Billy Porter & Husband Are Ending Their Marriage

Tony/Grammy/Emmy Award winner Billy Porter and his husband of six years, Adam Smith, have announced they are going their separate ways, according to an exclusive to People.

"I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years," says the Pose actor's rep Simon Halls. Read the full statement: https://t.co/93mH3y9MDh l 📷: Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal pic.twitter.com/NKKmnoAS1l — People (@people) July 5, 2023

Advertisement

“I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years,” says the Pose actor’s rep Simon Halls.

“The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter,” adds Halls.

“There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected.”

Advertisement

Porter and Smith met in 2009 at a dinner party. They broke up after dating for about a year, but, five years later, they rekindled their romance. They got married on Jan. 14, 2017, two weeks after Porter proposed in London on Dec. 29, 2016.

Read the full report at People.

In a 2019 interview with Jeremy Kinser for Palm Springs Life Magazine, the topic of marital challenges amid Porter’s breakneck international schedule came up. “Let’s move past that question,” Porter insisted. “Let’s move past that because it’s not a pleasant answer.”

From earlier days…

Advertisement

Source: People