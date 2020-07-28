Billy Porter, Jim Parsons And Randy Rainbow Also Got Some Emmy Love

The 2020 Emmy Award nominations were announced this morning with lots of LGBTQ recognition to go around.

Schitt’s Creek garnered a whopping 15 nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series as well as Outstanding Lead Actor / Lead Actress / Supporting Actor / Supporting Actress for Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, and Annie Murphy respectively.

Daniel Levy is also nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. The show has received four nominations in past years.

Schitt's Creek has been nominated for a total of ~fifteen~ #Emmys. We are currently trying to process this news. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/cdPcCqpJr2 — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) July 28, 2020

VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race scored 10 nominations including Outstanding Competition Program and one for Mama Ru for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked was nominated for two trophies including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, and RuPaul’s Drag Race Out Of The Closet scored a nod for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

Come through @TheEmmys, and thank you @TelevisionAcad for the noms!! 👑 #Emmys2020 Check our 13 nominations in the thread below!! — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 28, 2020

The ‘make better’ show Queer Eye was honored with 7 nominations including Outstanding Structured Reality Program, and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

YAAASSS KWEENS!! congrats to the entire queer eye family on our 7 emmy nominations, including outstanding hosts! 🌈💖 pic.twitter.com/ui285pdd8g — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) July 28, 2020

Billy Porter was nominated again for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Pray Tell in FX’s Pose. Porter took home the trophy last year in the same category. The series also received nominations for period costumes, hairstyling, and makeup.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness received 6 nominations including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

We’re Here, starring Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela, was nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

I just found out!!!!! EMMY NOMINATION FOR #WEREHERE!!!!!!!! Omg!!!!! I scared this poor lady the way I screamed. I’ll always remember getting the news while getting these toes together 😂😭😂😭😂😭🤣😭 congrats to my @HBO We’re Here fam and thx to all y’all for watching! 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/Qm7aTnLF04 — Shangela (@itsSHANGELA) July 28, 2020

Holland Taylor was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her delicate turn as a movie studio casting director in Netflix’s Hollywood. Jim Parsons also scored an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series of Movie nod for his scheming talent agent in Hollywood as well. Hollywood, which reimagines the Golden Age of Tinsel Town with marginalized communities like Black and LGBTQ Americans finding success in the 1940s, received 12 nominations in total.

In the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category, Laverne Cox received a nomination for her appearance in the final season of Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black. Cherry Jones was nominated in the same category for her work in HBO’s Succession.

Political satirist Randy Rainbow was honored with a nomination for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for his popular parodies of Broadway tunes which lampoon political figures.

Holy crap! I’m a two-time Emmy-nominated person! Very proud to be in the company of these icons. Thank you, @TelevisionAcad. 🙌🏻🤩♥️🙏🏻😭😭😭😭 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/iLH5vbv1F1 — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) July 28, 2020

HBO’s dystopian superhero drama Watchmen walked away with the most nominations, 26 in all, followed by Amazon’s stylish comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20 nods.

For a complete list of all nominees head over to Emmys.com.

The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be presented on September 20 on ABC.