Billy Porter Takes Back Harry Styles Comments

Billy Porter Apologized To Singer, Harry Styles, After Online Backlash Over Vogue Cover

Last month, Pose and American Horror Story actor, Billy Porter, decided to insert himself into the conversation of androgynous fashion and he was taking no prisoners with his asinine statements. Vogue Magazine had singer and now Marvel-superhero, Harry Styles, on their cover in his somewhat now-typical androgynous attire, a dress. This set Porter off: He believes he was the first person to begin non-binary fashion, as he is usually totting a dress or something gaudy at various red-carpet events. Almost immediately, the internet reminded him of androgynous icons before him like David Bowie, Prince, Kurt Cobain, Grace Jones, – heck even Jada Pinkett’s son, Jaden Smith, who have been doing his schtick for years. Porter’s rant then turned into a conversation about racism, as he claimed Styles’ likely got on the cover of Vogue because he’s (publicly) heterosexual and Caucasian. He received a ton of backlash for these comments. While he had the ammo to make a point, he was also factually incorrect. Now, he’s trying to make amends with Styles moving forward.

According to The Daily Mail, Porter recently appeared in a segment on Stephen Colbert’s talk show and they went directly to the hot topic he was last month. Porter apologized to Styles, telling:

“Harry Styles, I apologize to you for having your name in my mouth. It’s not about you. The conversation is not about you. The conversation is actually deeper than that. It’s about the systems of oppression and erasure of people of color who contribute to the culture. Now that’s a lot to unpack. I’m willing to unpack it sans the dragging and cancel culture of the internet because I do not now nor will not ever adjudicate my life or humanity in sound bites on social media. So when you are ready to have the real conversation, call a bitch. I’m sorry, Harry. I didn’t mean no harm. I’m a gay man. We like Harry, he’s cute.”

Porter went on to comment that he believes a slow news day exploded his comments on fashion and Styles; shocked that with the many important things to discuss in the world he was one of them. You can check out the full interview with tons of laughs below:

The criticism for Porter’s comments certainly came from a place of who wore it first – or better – but perhaps he could be suffering from fatigue. Porter has been landing role after role and award after award, almost reminding us of the whiplash we’ve seen in public figures who have been worn out in the media like Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Lawrence, and recently James Corden. Yet, they say bad press is good press, and Porter is still making headlines month-round.

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

Source: CNN, The Daily Mail