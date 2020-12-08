Billy Porter To Co-Host The New Year’s Eve Show

Get ready to ring in the New Year with Billy Porter!

ABC has recently announced that Pose star Billy Porter will be joining Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale in New York City’s Times Square this New Year’s Eve. The three will be hosting this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. While this will be Porter’s first year, it will be Hale’s fourth year and Ryan Seacrest’s 16th year.

That’s not all. Country artist Jessie James Decker will be joining them as the Powerball correspondent. This will be his second year in the role. Decker will be regularly checking in with five randomly selected finalists across America before announcing the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year shortly after midnight.

“2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” Seacrest said in a statement. “We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”

Unfortunately, there will be no one else joining the group, as the broadcast will be closed to the public due to the pandemic.

We’re sure part of the reason that Billy Porter was chosen to join Seacrest and Hale is his performance last year. Last year, Porter performed “Love Yourself” while wearing a gold jacket and a matching lieutenant’s hat. That look makes us wonder what the star will wear this year. We’ll be waiting anxiously to find out.

