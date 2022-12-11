Billy Recce, Drew Larimore: ‘The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever’

A special EP recording of selections from the irreverent new holiday musical, The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever, is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

The piece, which features book and lyrics by Drew Larimore (Smithtown, Out of Iceland) and music and lyrics by Billy Recce (Little Black Book, A Musical About Star Wars), initially premiered as a developmental online presentation in December 2020 through The New York Theatre Barn.

The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever follows five sad co-workers at a struggling adult diapers factory, all dressed as elves in hopes of receiving a massive holiday bonus. When they realize their money is nowhere to be found, existential Christmas chaos ensues. A sendup of office Christmas party culture, the musical is a hilarious examination of isolation and conflicting emotions during the holiday season, and brings a bawdy, twisted, and alternative look to conventional Christmas shows.

The EP highlights four comical, yet poignant original festive songs from the new musical: “Opening: Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever,” “The Santa for Me,” “That Bitch Face, David,” and “Sex Machine Robot.” It features performances by three-time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa and acclaimed drag performer Paige Turner, in addition to top New York talent such as Deb Radloff, Jamen Nanthakumar, Bryan Munar, DeAnne Stewart, and Ryan McCurdy.

Instinct caught up with Recce and Larimore to talk more about the production and EP. Check out the full video interview below.

