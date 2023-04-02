Birthday Suits, Street Fests, Friday Fur, And The Comfort Zone

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Fabio Costa, who has clearly mastered the art of the car mirror selfie:

Sterling Walker took in the Off Sunset Street Festival:

Mario Lopez threw it back 90s style:

Polo Morin paused for a pool pic:

Julio Lara was impressed with Ipanema:

Director Alexander Liu glammed up for the red carpet:

Shomari Francis played in the shower on his birthday:

Jeff Ribeiroo was feeling the furry Friday goodness:

Flavio hit the crib:

Matthew Bishop beached with his pups:

Hector Fallas went out for a ride:

“You only see what your eyes want to see,” says Okkar Min Maung, and we like what we see:

Andre Chandler got fancy:

Gr8erDays celebrates actor and ‘zaddy’ Chris Meloni’s 62 trips around the sun:

Christian got out of his comfort zone…

…while Ma~leek got down to the Eagle in Los Angeles:

Jaimie Wilson on why we should listen to trans youth:

JJ Cadwell got down with those Friday vibes: