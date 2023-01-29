Birthdays, Bare Bears, And Feeling The Flex

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week leading off with Carter, who served serious ‘puppy dog eyes’ by the pool:
THAI celebrated another trip around the sun with CAKE:
Nat is feeling fabulous about turning 40 (for good reason):
All smiles as Chad and Erik, previously featured as one of Instinct’s ‘Couples We Love,’ tied the knot:
Putting the ‘grrr’ in cheesebeargrrr:
Rico Bozant’s towel is way too big:
Roberto Portales seems to have that flexibility thing down:
Who knows a couple who resemble each other?
Dani was picture perfect in pink:
Dwayne Lati competed with himself – and won:
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joe Baena, is looking like a chip off the old block:
Daniel got down with some Oreo cheesecake cookies:
Matthew Camp did ‘grey-t’ with his hashtags:
Watch the guy in the background – living his best life out loud: