Birthdays, Bare Bears, And Feeling The Flex

Carter serves up serious puppy dog eyes
Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week leading off with Carter, who served serious ‘puppy dog eyes’ by the pool:

THAI celebrated another trip around the sun with CAKE:

Nat is feeling fabulous about turning 40 (for good reason):

All smiles as Chad and Erik, previously featured as one of Instinct’sCouples We Love,’ tied the knot:

Putting the ‘grrr’ in cheesebeargrrr:

Rico Bozant’s towel is way too big:

Roberto Portales seems to have that flexibility thing down:

Who knows a couple who resemble each other?

Dani was picture perfect in pink:

Dwayne Lati competed with himself – and won:

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joe Baena, is looking like a chip off the old block:

Daniel got down with some Oreo cheesecake cookies:

Matthew Camp did ‘grey-t’ with his hashtags:

Watch the guy in the background – living his best life out loud:

