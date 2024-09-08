Birthdays Cowboy-Style + View To Admire + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Ignacio, who clearly enjoyed his swim in the river.

Killian gave us a view to admire:

Gymnast Arthur Nory paused for a pensive moment:

Who doesn’t like wet, hairy bodies?

Thara celebrated the sunrise:

The vision of Joel Wieneke is an idea unto itself:

Kevin Davis made a new friend:

Noah Richter got sun-kissed:

Ryan Walker celebrated his birthday cowboy-style:

Ivan heard the call of the Alaskan mountains:

Johnny Sibilly went baby face for his birthday:

Josh Mair is really ripped:

Kyle Krieger on Slaybor Day:

Chris Meyer kept it humble:

Jeff Ribeiro flirted with the camera:

Dr. Demetre celebrated “Dadurday – mustache edition:”

Michael Hamm dried off:

Alexis got his sun in:

Sometimes, Wyatt Cushman dances: