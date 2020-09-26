Blake Morrow’s “Love Yourself” Series Shows The Duality Of Drag

We’re all keenly aware of the images that our favorite drag performers display on stage, but only a few of us have the privilege to see the private people that are behind the stage persona; many even ask where the line is between both sides. Photographic visionary Blake Morrow takes this idea and places it directly in front of his lens, showcasing these performers, directly alongside the people that have created these characters, bringing both to life as he presents his new photographic series, “Love Yourself.”
This is the same person! I'm getting 1960s Motown vibes from this combination of Victor Keita and their creation, Naomi Leone. I imagine them having just had an amazing night on the town, now arriving to an exclusive speakeasy in a secret location via freight elevator.
Coining the name for his series from RuPaul’s now-legendary line “if you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?”, Morrow, a major fan of drag shows, told The Huffington Post “I really wanted to focus on taking a drag performer and showcasing their personality, not just their stage character they’ve made up, but the person behind that character,” he said.
This is the same person! The lights. The camera. The pure glamour. Miss Moço is the international wig snatching drag queen sensation. And styling her for the spotlight is Adam Moço, the man behind her stunning facade. A class act, all around.
This is the same person! And this empire won't rule itself! The stunning and powerful Vicki Lix is a Queen firmly in control as DJ Edwards stands by as a handsome gladiator to protect and serve his creation.
The series also showcases a significant, yet underrepresented part of the world of drag; a drag king, Hugh Mann Trash. The smoldering performer actually identifies as transmasculine non-binary, but performs in male drag. Turning gender on its ear was the order of the day, with Morrow showcasing the performer as an international spy of sorts.
This is the same person! To depict Breton Lalama posing with their drag king creation Hugh Mann Trash, I wanted to lampoon the hyper-masculine James Bond spy guy stereotype and side-chick-babe-partner-femme-fatale usually by his side. Hugh brought the big guns, and Breton did an excellent-tongue-in-cheek pose with a compact "girly-girl" gun. The more I've studied drag as an art form, the more I am fascinated with the different varieties. Drag queens, drag kings, bio-drag… it's a limitless art form that can allow for anyone's involvement. Drag kings are due for their own spotlight to really showcase a uniquely edgy experience of gender-bending, and I'm proud to see so many cool drag king (and everything in between) artists like Breton/Hugh in my city living their art form.
Morrow has no plans to stop working with these performers any time soon either. He plans to continue working with Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka: his next project, (throughout the month of October), is called 30 Days of Pri. He also hopes to add more stunning shots to the “Love Yourself” portfolio. He told HuffPo “People who might see this, who don’t know someone who does drag or has never seen a drag show, will see that this is a fully-fledged person,” he said. “I’m also kind of hoping that it’s subliminally taking things further in terms of gender, and treating treating different people in our lives equally.”
This is the same person! What's her name? Priyanka! @thequeenpriyanka and her alter ego @themarksuki have just become the first Canadian Drag Superstar! Kudos to @canadasdragrace for an amazing first season! I loved creating this image for Priyanka to showcase her amazing finale look… while also counting it as a ninth bonus image in volume 1 of my photo series "Love Yourself". Perfect timing! Congrats, Pri!
