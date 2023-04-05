Blonde Ryan Gosling Flexes Toned Abs As Ken in ‘Barbie’ Teasers

The upcoming ‘Barbie’ film’s new teaser trailer and photos were recently released, showing a glimpse into the world of Barbie, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken looking V sexy.

The teasers show a glimpse into the colorful world of Barbie and Ken. Not to mention, the other characters are also introduced, and Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Gosling’s Ken are not the only ones, as there are many more Barbies and Kens.

Advertisement

The first teaser shows that Barbie and Ken end up in the real world, and have to figure out life as a real, not plastic person. The second one then shows Barbie’s friendship with other Barbies and Kens.

It also shows a peek into Gosling’s Ken and Simu Liu’s Ken who seem to have beef with each other, and it sparked very amusing (and V gay jokes) about them “beating each other off.” Moreover, the brief synopsis of the film reads:

“To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.”

Aside from Robbie, Gosling and Liu, the ‘Barbie’ movie’s star-studded cast also includes: Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, America Ferrera, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou.

Advertisement

‘Barbie’ is directed by Greta Gerwig, and it is set to be released in theaters on July 21. In the meantime, here are the colorful teaser photos:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can also watch the latest teaser trailer here:

Source: thepinknews.com