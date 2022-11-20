Blue Skies, Bubble Baths + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagram posts this week starting with Matteo Di Cecco, who reminds us sometimes you just want the beach (and a guy like Matteo to share it with):

Andrew Garfield looked beefy (and snack AF) in black leather pants:

Brandon Ryan claimed his theme song:

Jeremy Pope struck a pose for the premiere of “The Inspection:”

AJ Cast offers his hilarious take on the “father/son football talk:”

Lil Nas X was in bubble bath mode:

One secret to healthy relationships is good negotiations on what you want:

“AHS: NYC” star Matthew Bishop is getting along with Miami just fine:

JJ Cadwell was sending out those good vibes for FRIYAY:

We suddenly have the urge to check out a book or two from Jozea:

On Mekahel was a “guest drizzler” at NYC’s sexiest dessert shop, Sugarwood:

Sam Cushing had some guncle time with his nephew:

Singer/songwriter Tom Goss dropped his sassy new holiday EP, Big Fat Gay Ass Christmas:

Nick Fleming took his 6’6″ self out and about:

Tony C took a twirl on his private stripper pole: