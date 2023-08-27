Blue Skies, Greener Grass + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Ignacio Pérez Rey, who found some lost beaches.

Shomari Francis was thinking less, reflecting more:

Kevin Carnell is working his way through the cruel summer:

News guy Steven Romo got his game on:

Gustavo spent time with his pup:

Romance novel model Kevin Davis was floating through life:

When you know you wore the right trunks to a pool party:

Max Emerson was hiding in plain sight:

Jeff Ferreira was looking pretty godlike in Greece:

Matt Lister was rethinking his knob work:

Kasey Butler can confirm the grass is greener even in the desert:

Mirandaman took a midnight swim:

Matthew Camp got ready for another day:

Nathan calls this the result of a “decent” shoulder workout:

Karlitos had an adventure:

Josh keeps busy at night:

Hector Fallas felt the cinnamon vibe:

Dragos misses walking on the beach:

Rico says to be careful in the steam room – could be too hot to handle: