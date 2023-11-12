Blue Sky Flex + Furry Cuddles + More Eye Candy

by

Sharing some favorite Instagram posts from the week beginning with Karlitos, who’s glad to be back in Miami Beach.

Guo Yang is ready for hot spring season:

Joel Green removed the glasses:

Anton gave his best blue sky flex:

Elliott Norris basked in the morning glow:

Chris Salvatore was your pilot prepared for turbulence:

Hector was golden at the beach:

Derrick Henry chopped wood:

Hamza and Brooks were down for EDC Orlando:

Chad and Erik enjoyed some cuddle time:

Max Souza made it all about his boyfriend Edgar’s birthday:

Petr Hollesch found paradise at sunset in the Seychelles…

…while Andy Lee stayed high and dry on the boat:

Jordan Torres celebrated buying his dream home:

Robbie can rock some quads:

Air Force veteran Kevin Davis wore his dog tags on Veterans Day:

Army veteran Andrés Camilo spent his 7th Veterans Day with hubby Max Emerson:

And Navy sailor Paulo Batista showed his pride for serving his country:

