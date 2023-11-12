Blue Sky Flex + Furry Cuddles + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagram posts from the week beginning with Karlitos, who’s glad to be back in Miami Beach.

Advertisement

Guo Yang is ready for hot spring season:

Joel Green removed the glasses:

Advertisement

Anton gave his best blue sky flex:

Advertisement

Elliott Norris basked in the morning glow:

Advertisement

Chris Salvatore was your pilot prepared for turbulence:

Hector was golden at the beach:

Advertisement

Derrick Henry chopped wood:

Advertisement

Hamza and Brooks were down for EDC Orlando:

Advertisement

Chad and Erik enjoyed some cuddle time:

Max Souza made it all about his boyfriend Edgar’s birthday:

Advertisement

Petr Hollesch found paradise at sunset in the Seychelles…

Advertisement

…while Andy Lee stayed high and dry on the boat:

Advertisement

Jordan Torres celebrated buying his dream home:

Robbie can rock some quads:

Advertisement

Air Force veteran Kevin Davis wore his dog tags on Veterans Day:

Advertisement

Army veteran Andrés Camilo spent his 7th Veterans Day with hubby Max Emerson:

Advertisement

And Navy sailor Paulo Batista showed his pride for serving his country: