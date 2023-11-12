Blue Sky Flex + Furry Cuddles + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagram posts from the week beginning with Karlitos, who’s glad to be back in Miami Beach.
Guo Yang is ready for hot spring season:
Joel Green removed the glasses:
Anton gave his best blue sky flex:
Elliott Norris basked in the morning glow:
Chris Salvatore was your pilot prepared for turbulence:
Hector was golden at the beach:
Derrick Henry chopped wood:
Hamza and Brooks were down for EDC Orlando:
Chad and Erik enjoyed some cuddle time:
Max Souza made it all about his boyfriend Edgar’s birthday:
Petr Hollesch found paradise at sunset in the Seychelles…
…while Andy Lee stayed high and dry on the boat:
Jordan Torres celebrated buying his dream home:
Robbie can rock some quads:
Air Force veteran Kevin Davis wore his dog tags on Veterans Day:
Army veteran Andrés Camilo spent his 7th Veterans Day with hubby Max Emerson:
And Navy sailor Paulo Batista showed his pride for serving his country: