‘Blue’s Clues & You’ Shows Support for LGBTQ Community in ABC Song

If Nickelodeon has their way, this generation’s children will be even more accepting of the LGBTQ community. The cable network’s show, Blue’s Clues & You, the 2019 reboot of the late ‘90s/ early 2000s show, Blue’s Clues, dropped a video on its YouTube channel called “ABC Song w/ Blue!”

During the video, the show’s title character, Blue, a blue dog voiced by Traci Paige Johnson, wishes to sing a song about the alphabet, and as all the letters are shown in the video, the letter P is shown, filled with the colors of the rainbow, the LGBTQ pride flag created by Gilbert Baker in 1978.

When the video reaches the letter P, the rainbow flag filled P appears again only this time various flags representing different aspects of the LGBTQ community such as the trans community, asexual community, pansexual community, intersex community, and gender-fluid community, to name a few.

This is not the first time Nickelodeon has shown its support for the LGBTQ community. In June 2020, the kid’s cable channel owned by ViacomCBS posted a tweet celebrating Pride Month with pictures of Spongebob Squarepants, Avatar Korra from The Legend of Korra, and Swoz Schwartz from the show Henry Danger, played by Michael D. Cohen, who came out as transgender in a May 2019 interview with Time Magazine. All three characters are shown wearing clothing with rainbow colors.

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

Reactions from Twitter applauded Nickelodeon and Blue’s Clues for their inclusion.

My favorite thing about the new Blue's Clues alphabet song with the Pride flags is how MANY flags it includes. Asexual, trans, lesbian, bisexual, nonbinary, genderfluid, intersex, and pansexual! And of course the BIPOC inclusive gay pride flag. pic.twitter.com/mLzgAdukzv — Avery ✨ Commissions Open (@avery_buff) February 12, 2021

Blue's Clues "P is full of pride" made me so happy today pic.twitter.com/oQm2GpdxGg — Count Danacula – working on project (@SkatesBat) February 11, 2021

Seeing Blue's clues be an LGBTQ+ ally was such a happy view to see!

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️

Have a supportive puppy!

–#LGBTQ #BluesClues pic.twitter.com/PllNqK6bYc — ♔ Deertine♔⚧️🇨🇦 BLM (Comms OPEN) (@Deertinee) February 11, 2021

Blue's Clues said LGBT+ rights 🏳️‍🌈💙

This was one of my favorite kid shows growing up🥰 #BluesClues #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/y3bUPzkwdJ — Alyssa Hamlet 💙💚 (@alyssa_hamlet) February 12, 2021

The video, which is exclusive to the Blue’s Clues & You YouTube channel, can be viewed below.

