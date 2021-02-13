HOT

Britney Spears Is In The Early Stages Of Planning Her Own Documentary

Adam Rippon and longtime boyfriend are engaged

Out Olympian Adam Rippon Announces Engagement

Yep, He's Definitely Funny - Dan Levy Brings The Laughs On SNL

Shirtless Drew Canan as Jim in the Bad Boy web series

Funny: House Warming Party Turns Into Shower

‘Blue’s Clues & You’ Shows Support for LGBTQ Community in ABC Song

‘Blue’s Clues & You’ Gives Love to the LGBTQ community in new alphabet song on YouTube (Photo Credit: screenshots from video via Blue’s Clues & You Official YouTube Channel)

If Nickelodeon has their way, this generation’s children will be even more accepting of the LGBTQ community.  The cable network’s show, Blue’s Clues & You, the 2019 reboot of the late ‘90s/ early 2000s show, Blue’s Clues, dropped a video on its YouTube channel called “ABC Song w/ Blue!”

During the video, the show’s title character, Blue, a blue dog voiced by Traci Paige Johnson, wishes to sing a song about the alphabet, and as all the letters are shown in the video, the letter P is shown, filled with the colors of the rainbow, the LGBTQ pride flag created by Gilbert Baker in 1978.

When the video reaches the letter P, the rainbow flag filled P appears again only this time various flags representing different aspects of the LGBTQ community such as the trans community, asexual community, pansexual community, intersex community, and gender-fluid community, to name a few.

This is not the first time Nickelodeon has shown its support for the LGBTQ community.  In June 2020, the kid’s cable channel owned by ViacomCBS posted a tweet celebrating Pride Month with pictures of Spongebob Squarepants, Avatar Korra from The Legend of Korra, and Swoz Schwartz from the show Henry Danger, played by Michael D. Cohen, who came out as transgender in a May 2019 interview with Time Magazine. All three characters are shown wearing clothing with rainbow colors.

Reactions from Twitter applauded Nickelodeon and Blue’s Clues for their inclusion.

 

The video, which is exclusive to the Blue’s Clues & You YouTube channel, can be viewed below.

What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments or on our social media accounts. 

 

Sources: IMDB, Gilbert Baker Foundation, Entertainment Weekly, Blue’s Clues & You Official YouTube Channel, The Wrap, Time Magazine

 

