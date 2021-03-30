BMX Rider Corey Walsh Came Out As Gay

Thank you, Corey Walsh!

Corey Walsh is one of the most high-profile cyclists in the world. In fact, he’s the world’s 10th best BMX rider (according to the Boardr BMX Global Ranking), was named 2020’s Nora Cup transition rider of the year, and is a spokesperson for several brands such as Van’s sneakers. But the most recent headline buzzing around Walsh is over his recent coming out post.

Yesterday, 26-year-old Corey Walsh came out as gay on social media. Through Instagram, the professional cyclist shared that he’s amazed at where he’s come in the past year.

“If you were to tell me a year ago that today was going to be the day where I said fuck it and let the world in on my personal life I would have told you that’s never going to happen,” he wrote.

Walsh then noted that it was the support and love from family, friends, and sponsors that helped him to come out as gay to the public. As he noted in an interview with Dig BMX, Corey Walsh’s coming out journey began in January of 2020 when he decided to tell a childhood friend. Walsh then slowly opened up the circle of people he let in on the fact. This eventually led to the viral Instagram post.

“Trust me, I’m not the person who wants to let people in on my personal life and in a perfect world I would not have to,” he continued. “But the reality is there are a lot of people still struggling with the same situations and I just wanted to let people know that they are not alone. I feel like the world is shifting into a more understanding place and now is the time to open up the conversation within our communities every chance we get. So here we are.”

He then added, “I understand the privilege I’ve had with my situation and the reality is a lot of members of the LGTBQ community don’t always get positive experiences. So I ask you if you can take anything positive from my situation please be open minded to anyone struggling with their own journeys. And to anyone out there dealing with the bad days it does get better. Just take it one day at a time. And if anyone ever needs someone to talk to my DMs are open.”

Walsh has now joined a small number of out professional BMX riders. This includes Justin Laevens, Graeme Obree, and Matt Beringer.

As he noted himself, the reception to Corey Walsh’s coming out has been warm and positive. To help, Walsh’s friend, Kris Fox, noted how happy he is that Walsh has come out. Though, he also shares how what’s come after the moment is a blissful heaping of the same old, same old.

“The most valuable lesson I’ve learned is this: everything is the same now with an added bonus,” wrote Fox in the Dig BMX post.

“We’re still traveling and riding in the same ways with the same goals, but now we have the real Corey Walsh with us.”

