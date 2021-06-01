Boating Bullies Get Burned In Viral TikTok Video

Isn’t instant karma beautiful?

Happy Pride Month, everybody! While this will be a month full of fun, flirting, and Pride, there’s bound to be plenty of haters and homophobes out there too. It seems you can’t wave a rainbow flag without finding somebody who wants to pull it, burn it, or wave a middle finger at it.

But in one recent case involving a middle finger and two rainbow flags, a surprise bit of karma got the homophobes back in a beautiful way.

In a viral TikTok video, user @uhohbigboi, who is a trans and queer health care professional, on a boat in Moses Lake Washington with their family and two pride flags. The video then shows their boat getting harassed by a neighboring vessel that spins circles around them. The video then zooms in on one person flipping them off.

“These people harassed my family because we were flying gay pride flags in Moses Lake, Washington, by racing around us and shouting gay slurs,” @retro_ushi_, who is the same person but under a different account, said on their Twitter account after the video went viral on multiple social media platforms. “Then, their boat literally blew up!”

Later, the video cuts to the same boat going up in flame with three people in the water swimming toward the Pride boat. According to Newsweek, the burning boat’s driver “literally shit his pants and everyone saw when his shorts fell off in the water.”

In the TikTok video description, the poster shared that, despite the harassment, they ended up helping the shipwrecked passengers. The TikTok user explained that they, “got them out of the water immediately” because “we were nicer than they were.”

Again, the video has trended on several social media platforms. On TikTok, the video has been watched almost five million times and when 100,00 views on Twitter. @retro_ushi_ then posted a follow-up video showing two pride flags blowing in the wind with the caption, “Happy Pride Wraith Month” hanging above it.

You gotta love it.