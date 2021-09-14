Bob Enyart Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Colorado’s Bob Enyart, the homophobic pastor of the Denver Bible Church and co-host of Real Science Radio, has died of COVID-19 complications after refusing to get vaccinated.

His co-host, Fred Williams, announced Enyart’s death Monday on Facebook calling him “one of the smartest, and without question, the wisest person I’ve known.”

Enyart and his wife, Cheryl, are antivaxxers and refused to receive a COVID-19 vaccine because they believe stem cell lines from aborted fetuses are used in vaccine development. According to Denver’s Westword, Cheryl has also been hospitalized for COVID complications.

Conservative radio host Bob Enyart, who spread vaccine conspiracies, and who infamously mocked HIV/AIDS deceased by reading their obituaries while playing the song "Another One Bites the Dust”—has bitten the dust… #COVID19. The *5th radio host in 5 weeks*https://t.co/5fJPQUCJx1 pic.twitter.com/a7xkgOcvB3 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 14, 2021

The minister was well-known for his anti-LGBTQ views and once described himself as “America’s most popular self-proclaimed right-wing, religious fanatic, homophobic, anti-choice talk show host.” At the height of the AIDS epidemic, when Enyart hosted a defunct television program called Bob Enyart Live, he would gleefully read obituaries of AIDS sufferers while blasting Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust.”

His homophobic views were also evident in a 2012 video he made protesting Starbucks’ support for marriage equality. He bought a coffee drink, then dumped it down a sewer.

“Jesus Christ said God made us male and female at the beginning of the creation,” he said in the video. “Starbucks, in a move that’s not wise for eternity and not good for business here and now, has decided to promote homosexual marriage.”

Last year, Enyart made news during the COVID pandemic by being the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit that prompted a U.S. District Court judge appointed by President Donald Trump to grant a temporary restraining order against Colorado’s public-health order regarding mask mandates at religious services and limiting gatherings to 175 people.

Unlike some far-right conservatives, he did not claim that COVID was a hoax, but he did write in a web post that “mitigation efforts appear to be worse than the disease.”

Enyart had another moment of fame in 1999 by winning several pieces of O.J. Simpson memorabilia at an auction, only to burn them in protest on the steps of a Los Angeles courthouse.

He said at the time, “Since the government will not put O.J. to death, then it is left to those who care about righteousness to do what we can, and that is to put to death the memory of his career.”