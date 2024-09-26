Bobby Berk And Emily Hampshire Are The Cutest Besties

Schitt’s Creek Emily Hampshire and Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk are having a blast on and off the red carpet!

Bobby took to Instagram to post fun videos of him and Emily hanging out together, and in one video, Bobby is seen flipping Emily over, in a move that’s worthy of a 10 on Dancing with the Stars! He captioned the post:

“We totally got this on the first try…”

The fans are even more amused with the besties’ interactions with one user commenting:

“Obsessed! Didn’t know I needed the two of you together! 🙌”

While another user excitedly said:

“This is the friendship I didn’t know I needed ❤️”

Bobby posted another funny video, with the two of them doing a skit of a POV of what a nosy friend would be like!

Back in 2020, Emily started a weekly live-stream talk show called Humpday with Hampshire, which was originally produced as a fundraiser for The Actors Fund. Emily invited Bobby as one of her very first guests on the show where she introduced him as “one of my besties.” The two are such a joy to watch with their happy and witty aura lighting up the screen.

These two friends have attended quite a few red carpet events together where both of them absolutely slayed their looks!

Whether the two are attending a day time event or a night time one, the besties look absolutely stunning. Here they are attending last year’s Emmy Awards, which was delayed to January 2024 due to the writers’ and actors’ strike in Hollywood.

Here they are taking a mandatory elevator mirror selfie:

Recently, the two attended this year’s Emmy Awards, which was hosted by Emily’s Schitt’s Creek co-stars Dan and Eugene Levy.

The two share what looks to be such a beautiful, funny, and lighthearted relationship. Can’t wait to see more of their interactions!