Bobby Berk Shares About Hearing Who Will Replace Him in ‘Queer Eye’

As we probably all know by now, Bobby Berk is sadly leaving ‘Queer Eye’ after the show’s current season, and he recently revealed about knowing who will potentially replace his spot.

In a new interview with People, the 42-year-old interior designer shared:

“I hear somebody – I can’t say who, because I don’t know 100% — but if it is who I think it is, I think they’re gonna be amazing.”

“I can’t say who because it’s not my place to do so, but I’ve known them for years. And I think they’re gonna do great,” he continued, expressing his approval to the person who’s possibly replacing him in ‘Queer Eye’.

As for his future solo endeavors, the outlet noted that Berk has “scripted and unscripted projects,” as well as “partnerships with his design firm.” He also assured that he will continue to watch and support ‘Queer Eye’ despite his departure from the show.

“They’ll always be family,” the Emmy-winning TV host stated.

Moreover, he admitted that he finds it less stressful after going solo, explaining:

“It’s funny, I was walking the carpet at the Emmys and, on one hand, I missed my castmates because it was at primetime. But on the other hand, I was like, it’s actually — because I’m always the one to rally everybody. I’m always the wrangler. I’m always the one that’s like, ‘Okay, all right, let’s keep moving.’ It was kind of nice to just only worry about myself.”

‘Queer Eye’ Season 8, which is Berk’s last season, was released on January 24, and it is now available for streaming on Netflix.

