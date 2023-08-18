Bomer and Bailey’s ‘Fellow Travelers’ Drops Showtime Premiere Date

‘Fellow Travelers’, starring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, is coming this fall, and the two hotties gave a sneak peek on what goes on between their characters behind closed doors…

The miniseries is based on American novelist Thomas Mallon’s 2007 novel of the same title, and it is created by Oscar-nominated writer Ron Nyswaner. According to People:

“[‘Fellow Travelers’] follows the romance between two men over the course of four decades.”

Bomer is playing the role of Hawkins Fuller who is described as “a man with a lucrative political career working behind the scenes.” Meanwhile, Bailey is portraying the character of Tim Laughlin who is “a newcomer raised with religious faith.”

The two characters’ romance begins in Washington, D.C. during the McCarthy era, which was “a particularly dangerous time for members of the LGBTQ+ community.” Aside from out actors Bomer and Bailey, the show’s main characters also include: Jelani Alladin, Allison Williams and Noah J. Ricketts.

The five of them are set to cross paths over the course of four decades — “in the 1960s during the Vietnam War protests, the 1970s during an era of drugs and hedonism, and the 1980s AIDS crisis.”

Moreover, ‘Fellow Travelers’ is set to premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime plan on October 27, and it will also be making its broadcast debut on Showtime on October 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, you can watch the thrilling teaser here:

Sources: people.com, deadline.com