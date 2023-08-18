Bomer and Bailey’s ‘Fellow Travelers’ Drops Showtime Premiere Date

‘Fellow Travelers’, starring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, is coming this fall, and the two hotties gave a sneak peek on what goes on between their characters behind closed doors…

(c) Paramount+ / Showtime – Fellow Travelers via Instagram: @mattbomer

The miniseries is based on American novelist Thomas Mallon’s 2007 novel of the same title, and it is created by Oscar-nominated writer Ron Nyswaner. According to People:

“[‘Fellow Travelers’] follows the romance between two men over the course of four decades.”

Bomer is playing the role of Hawkins Fuller who is described as “a man with a lucrative political career working behind the scenes.” Meanwhile, Bailey is portraying the character of Tim Laughlin who is “a newcomer raised with religious faith.”

(c) Paramount+ / Showtime – Fellow Travelers via Instagram: @mattbomer

The two characters’ romance begins in Washington, D.C. during the McCarthy era, which was “a particularly dangerous time for members of the LGBTQ+ community.” Aside from out actors Bomer and Bailey, the show’s main characters also include: Jelani Alladin, Allison Williams and Noah J. Ricketts.

The five of them are set to cross paths over the course of four decades — “in the 1960s during the Vietnam War protests, the 1970s during an era of drugs and hedonism, and the 1980s AIDS crisis.”

(c) Paramount+ / Showtime – Fellow Travelers via Instagram: @mattbomer

Moreover, ‘Fellow Travelers’ is set to premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime plan on October 27, and it will also be making its broadcast debut on Showtime on October 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, you can watch the thrilling teaser here:

Sources: people.com, deadline.com

