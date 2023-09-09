As an emergency room veterinary technician currently going for my CVT, I almost feel guilty for saying I want this hot doctor to clear my anal glands. Almost being the key word.

Dr. Chris Brown, BVSC – not that Chris Brown. ew… – has made headlines for something other than his veterinary television career, professional photography and lifestyle brands for humans and pets alike. Now he’s making waves for his shirtless photographs on Instagram.

Dr. Chris Brown, who got his start on television in 2003’s Harry’s Practice, left his home in Australia for a mini vacation in Finland. He looks to have enjoyed swimming, surfing, tennis, drinking and spending time with loved ones… as well as showing off that hot bod.

Brown, age 44, starred as host and lead veterinarian on the hit reality show Bondi Vet from 2008 to 2016. One can find reruns of the series on certain TV channels and on demand platforms. Since stepping down from that adventure, his most recent activities have included hosting The Living Room and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of here.

He also runs his own business, Drool, which offers a variety of supplements and cleaners to help better the lives of your most cherished possessions – your pets! Visit Drool here to see what he has to offer. PS: We’re approaching an allergy season, so, it’s really not a bad idea to look or contact your local rdvm.

Next, look for Dr. Chris Brown in the Dream House reboot debuting in 2024.

[Long sigh]. Now that’s a doctor I wouldn’t mind working under. See what I did there? Please excuse me while I give my dog a grape just so I can take her to Australia to see Chris Brown.

Source: Yahoo