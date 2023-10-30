Boo! Ken Boggle & Logan Taylor Talk Hulu’s ‘Living for the Dead’

Are you a hard core believer in the paranormal and looking for something different to watch this Halloween season? Allow us to suggest Hulu’s brand-new ghost hunting series, Living for the Dead.

From the creators of Queer Eye and executive produced by actress Kristen Stewart, Living for the Dead is being described as a captivating show with a lot of heart, as well as more than a few spooky scares. Following five fabulous and queer ghost hunters, who have nicknamed themselves the “Freaky Five” or Spooky Bitches,” they roadtrip across America and explore some of the country’s most infamous haunted locations including Kentucky’s Waverly Hills, the Clown Motel in Nevada, and the Lemp Mansion in St. Louis.

Not only does the five-member team, comprised of tarot card reader Ken Boggle, witch and spiritual healer Juju Bae, psychic Logan Taylor, paranormal researcher Roz Hernandez and tech expert Alex Le May, look at these sites from a whole new perspective, but they unveil hidden narratives and promote acceptance for both the living and the deceased.

Living for the Dead was announced last summer when Stewart posted a casting call on Instagram for “the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever,” and Instinct had the opportunity to talk more about it with Boggle and Taylor.

The duo also discuss celebrating queerness in the world of ghost hunting, how they discovered their abilities to communicate with the dead, memorable and scary moments off-camera, and which haunted location was their favorite.

Check out the full video interview below.

Ken Boggle & Logan Taylor…

