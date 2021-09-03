Boosie Keeps Spreading Homophobia on Lil Nas X

Since rapper Lil Nas X dropped a photo series of him posing pregnant as an announcement for the release of his debut album ‘MONTERO’, the internet has been on fire with good and bad reactions!

The 22-year-old released the images as a metaphor for announcing his ‘baby’ and ‘firstborn’, something that he has worked on for so long.

Lil Nas X has received praise for being subversive in the world of rap as he has broken down stereotypes in the music industry. Still, there has been a lot of controversy with the artist and it has led to very amplified opinions from the public and within the music industry.

One recent comment comes from rapper Boosie Badazz, a Louisiana-based recording artist who took to Twitter to express his distaste for Lil Nas X’s marketing tactics.

The rapper tweeted:

NAS X WTF U JUST DONT STOP I THINK HES GOING TO TURN AROUND N SUCK ONE OF HIS BACK GROUND DANCERS DICK ON NATIONAL TV #protectyours #godturninoverinhisgrave

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter are having a field day with Boosie’s tweet by commenting the most hilarious replies.

Obsessed with Lil Nas X much? Maybe he wants him to call him by his name?

Also, somebody better tell Boosie what ‘Bussy’ means. He may want to change that name before he gets those cheeks clapped.

Fans are also calling Boosie out for being a hypocrite and reminding the world that several years ago he allegedly hired a prostitute to have sex with his 14-year-old son.

Lil Nas X has never let the negativity from others get him down. Instead, he gives the ultimate clap backs when he apologizes to other rappers by sending them links to order his album or to watch his latest videos. To Boosie, Lil Nas X said, “I apologize mr. boosie. i left a really detailed apology in the link below.” And the link had a post-it note stating “sorry [sad face]” and a pres-save of his album which drops on September 17.

In any case, the amount of homophobia that is spewing on the internet these days is beyond. Good thing Lil Nas X is sliding all the way to the bank.