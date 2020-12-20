Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Gives Back To The Community This Season

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has always been known to be one of the most prominent nationwide allies for the LGBTQ community, but during this year’s one of a kind holiday season, they are once again showing why they are viewed as a consistent & reliable ally, specifically in New Jersey. This year, Borgata is celebrating the true reason for the season, and providing meaningful gifts, support and donations to a wide variety of non-profits and service groups with their ’12 Days of Giving’ initiative (kicking off December 20th). As part of this year’s initiative, Borgata invested $5,000 to support the assistance that Garden State Equality provides to transgender New Jersey residents who are seeking legal name changes.

“Access to accurate identity documents is critical for trans people to fully participate in society. We’re so grateful to Borgata for their generous support of New Jersey’s trans community.” says Christian Fuscarino, Executive Director of Garden State Equality. (Research from the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey found that almost one-third of transgender people who showed an identity document with a name or gender marker that conflicted with their perceived gender were harassed, denied benefits or services, discriminated against, or assaulted.) Garden State Equality (GSE) remains the largest LGBTQ advocacy organization in New Jersey and is one of the most successful statewide civil rights organizations for the LGBTQ community in the country.

“We are delighted to give back this holiday season as we raise awareness for these wonderful non-profit organizations, whose missions are vitally important to our local community,” said Liza Costandino, Director of Communications for Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. “This year has presented unprecedented hardships for people throughout the region. We felt it was important to contribute to a variety of causes so we could extend our reach to impact more of the community.”

For more information on Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa follow them on Instagram