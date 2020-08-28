Boseman’s Family in Statement: “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther”

A legend in the making passed away today. Chadwick Boseman, best known for his role as T’Challa aka the Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died of colon cancer at the age of 43. In a statement, Boseman’s family said the actor was diagnosed four years ago.

Before making his first appearance as the Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, Boseman played historic icons such as Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get on Up.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” Boseman’s family said in their statement.

Boseman was at home with his wife and family when he passed according to his publicist.

Reaction to Boseman’s death on Twitter is overwhelming.

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power. https://t.co/50nfbvZpAq — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/YQMrEJy90x — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 29, 2020

I met Chadwick the day Stan put his hand and footprints into the Chinese Theater Forecourt. He was nice and a little nervous, but very regal – like T’challa. And so talented. This is heartbreaking. 43 is too to die. My heart goes out to his family and fellow fans tonight. https://t.co/cdsjU2oB3B — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 29, 2020

Chadwick was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, per reports. During that time, he gave us Civil War, Marshall, Black Panther, Infinity War, Endgame, 21 Bridges and Da 5 Bloods. Lord only knows what he was going through on a daily basis. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 29, 2020

I just can’t take anymore. Is there supposed to be a lesson in 2020? Because if so, fail me now. #chadwickboseman — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 29, 2020

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

To a hero who transcends universes. Wakanda Forever. Rest in Power Chadwick. pic.twitter.com/F5YhIbK4wg — DC (@DCComics) August 29, 2020

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

