Boseman’s Family in Statement: “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther”

Chadwick Boseman in Marvel Film, ‘Black Panther’ (Photo Credit: Screenshot from film’s trailer via Marvel Entertainment Official YouTube Channel)

A legend in the making passed away today.  Chadwick Boseman, best known for his role as T’Challa aka the Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died of colon cancer at the age of 43.  In a statement, Boseman’s family said the actor was diagnosed four years ago.

Before making his first appearance as the Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, Boseman played historic icons such as Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get on Up.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” Boseman’s family said in their statement.

Boseman was at home with his wife and family when he passed according to his publicist. 

Reaction to Boseman’s death on Twitter is overwhelming.

Sources: San Diego Union-Tribune, Twitter,

 

 

 

