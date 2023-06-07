‘Bottoms’ and Tops Battle in This Queer High School Fight Club Movie

“The horniest, bloodiest high school movie of the 21st century” is here, as per the Rolling Stone, and guess what? It’s also very gay!

‘Bottoms’ is directed by Canadian filmmaker Emma Seligman, and its synopsis via People reads:

“PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri) start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. Their bizarre plan works. The fight club gains traction and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense. But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed.”

Aside from Sennott and Edebiri, the cast of the upcoming comedy film also includes: Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Dagmara Dominczyk, and former NFL player Marshawn Lynch.

Galitzine plays the role of football player Jeff who is described in the trailer as “psychotic.” He is one of the “tops” who is in for a challenge as the bottoms train hard to fight back. In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Seligman shared that they “felt like queer women hadn’t gotten there due from a teen sex comedy.”

Meanwhile, Sennott described the upcoming film as “a campy high school movie, but it’s also an action movie.” ‘Bottoms’ will be showing in select theaters on August 25. In the meantime, you can watch official red band trailer here:

https://youtu.be/vH5NAahf76s