Bounce To This: New Dance Anthem ‘Love Will Find A Way’

International recording artist Corey Andrew drops his new dance floor filler, “Love Will Find a Way,” a shimmering global anthem for unity and love. Transcending boundaries, “Love Will Find a Way” aims for uplift and optimism as Corey delivers heartfelt lyrics and soulful vocals amid producer Lon Miller’s high-octane production, creating an irresistible soundscape.

The music video (produced and directed by Miller) is a futuristic, fantasy journey that serves as a vibrant extension of the song’s inspiring, empowering message.

Advertisement

“Love Will Find a Way” boasts remixes from Miller, Holland’s remarkable Yves Eaux, and central Florida’s DJ Gremix. Yep, there’s a remix for everyone: Miller delivers the big flag twirling circuit energy, Yves brings his distinct electro-bounce, and DJ Gremix adds Latin flavor with a sexy steel drum-inspired mix built to swivel all the hips.

DJ James Anthony, known for his popular 80s dance music throwback show “Get Into The Groove” on SiriusXM radio, also contributes with his Deep Luv remix that adds a sexy, dark room vibe.

Advertisement

This project is a meaningful one for Corey who is also a rising pop culture journalist on national cable news (NewsNation, FOX 5 New York, HLN) and an Instinct contributor.

“I aspire for this song to resonate with people from all walks of life, spreading a message of hope and unity,” says Corey about the new release. “In a world that often feels divided, especially in today’s hyper-political social climate I hope, ‘Love Will Find a Way’ reminds the world that when all is said and done, love conquers all.”

Advertisement

Corey scored his first Billboard Breakout hit in 2010 with “Dance Floor Emergency.” Next, he shot to #1 at Beatport with his massive remake of Marshall Jefferson’s “Move Your Body.” The music veteran hits the stage this weekend at the CAMP Rehoboth annual Labor Day weekend fundraiser, SUNFESTIVAL, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Prepare to dance, celebrate, and embrace the power of love with “Love Will Find a Way.”