Boxer Harry Garside Throws a Punch at the Norm to Inspire the Youth

Whether it be inside or outside the ring, Harry Garside is gloves on and ready to stand up for himself and his beliefs.

In a previous interview with New York Post, the 25-year-old Australian boxer opened up about receiving negativity for wearing a skirt.

“I’m not perfect that’s for sure I try my best not to read the comments as much as possible, sometimes it’s inevitable,” he admitted, and continued: “There is just some super negative trolls that hang around, but then there’s also the ones who genuinely ask me questions around ‘what impact are you having on young people’. I mean here I am wearing a skirt and am I confusing young people?”

Despite being ridiculed for his fashion choices, Garside stands his ground, and throws a punch at the societal norm that limits people from being their true selves.

“I genuinely believe that as a society we should be supporting individuality and uniqueness and the herd supporting that rather than the herd supporting people who feel they need to conform and be like everyone else,” he expressed.

The Olympic medalist also noted how his perspective changed as he had gotten older, stating:

“I think you realize as an adult having different uniqueness is actually a superpower, but when you’re younger you feel this need to conform. I felt that throughout my childhood, this need to not want to be too different or else you’re going to get isolated.”

Moreover, he shared an inspiring message for young people to be embrace their individuality and truth.

“But what I’ve realized the older I get is the more unique and special and different you are it’s a bit of a superpower in your adult years so I just want to try and show young people that it’s actually beautiful to walk in your own essence and try things. Even if it’s not your calling, try things because you never know what your calling is until you try it, I’m just trying to encourage young people to do that,” Garside further expressed.

