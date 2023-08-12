Boy Band ‘Overnight’ Takes Over The Voice: Australia

One Direction. As history will show, five young singers were plucked from obscurity during a competitive singing reality show and went on to become one of the bestselling boy bands of all time. Now, 13 years later, is history going to repeat itself again?

This week, The Voice: Australia held its annual blind auditions phase, where aspiring performers are chosen to move on to the live rounds. To everyone’s surprise, a boy band jumped into the fray and quickly gained attention from the audience and the coaches.

Although all four judges – Rita Ora, Jason Derulo, Guy Sebastian and Jessica Mauboy – put up a valiant effort into convincing the five piece to join their team, upcoming sensation Overnight ultimately chose to go with Guy Sebastian as their mentor.



Childhood friends all hailing from Wollongong, New South Wales, Overnight’s members include Tyler Wade (18), Harry Herbert (18), Emerson Garcia (18), Kye Spindler (18) and Jai Ellevsen (17). Overnight debuted as a boy band just over one year ago.

Choosing Backstreet Boys’ 1999 chart topper ‘Larger Than Life’ is obviously paying homage to the boy bands that came before them. This is perhaps why 2023 is also the perfect time to strike. While generational talent like Backstreet Boys, O-Town, 98 Degrees and New Kids on the Block still tour in support of their classics, there isn’t a CURRENT, mega boy band dominating the charts – unless you look at BTS. The market is still wide open for Overnight to sneak in.

Currently, the five singers have two songs available to stream or download – ‘All That I Like’ and ‘Not Around.’ Interestingly enough, Overnight – or perhaps their manager – is already setting some gigs in motion in case the aspiring superstars fail to win the talent show. A new single, ‘Home City Loving,’ is already available for pre-save on Spotify.

I’m looking forward to seeing if these young men have what it takes to reach the top of the charts in the future. For now, we’ll have to wait about two or three more weeks before Overnight performs on The Voice: Australia again.

I know I’ll be tuning in. Will you?

Sources: Illawarra Mercury, Daily Mail