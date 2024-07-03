Boys of Summer -Spotlighting the Men Steaming Up Theatres This Season

The summer blockbuster season is in high gear, and once again, Hollywood’s leading men are vying for box office dominance. Major stars like Ryan Reynolds and Channing Tatum are among the contenders with new films out this month. As the season heats up, it will be intriguing to see who emerges as the ultimate victor in the competition. Mr. Man, a Hollywood news site known for spotlighting films and television shows with actors who dare to bare all, has compiled a rundown of male stars and their hotly anticipated films. They’re calling it the Boys of Summer list.

Advertisement

The list includes Ryan Gosling whose role as Ken in Barbie catapulted him to a new echelon of stardom last year that is only heightening the buzz around this summer’s The Fall Guy. Mr. Gosling was a favorite with Mr. Man readers long before Barbie. In fact, it is largely due to a much more obscure film, Blue Valentine, where Gosling appeared in a shower scene, that helped him to attract Mr. Man’s attention.

Readers also have their sights set on indie actor Jack O’Connell who is starring in this summer’s Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black. O’Connell has made a name for himself playing the lover in films, most notably in the movie, Lady Chatterley’s Lover. This summer, he plays Winehouse’s tumultuous lover Blake.

Advertisement

Several men featured on Mr. Man’s Boys of Summer list should not surprise anyone. They include Hollywood good guy Chris Hemsworth who famously revealed his backside playing Thor in the Marvel Comics Universe movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. This summer, Hemsworth is taking on a new role for him, playing the evil Dr. Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Another actor that is no stranger to sexy man lists is Channing Tatum. He has been a favorite among women and gay men since baring his body in Magic Mike. This summer he stars as a NASA launch director in the moon landing conspiracy comedy, Fly Me to the Moon.

Advertisement

Same for Ryan Reynolds who returns this summer in Deadpool Wolverine. Mr. Man readers are hoping for a repeat of his pegging scene in Deadpool or for another full Monty scene like he did in Buying the Cow.

Fresh and increasingly tantalizing men that Mr. Man predicts will pack fans into theatre seats this summer include Austin Butler, who follows up his roles in Elvis and Dune 2 with The Bikeriders, where he plays a member of a violent Chicago biker gang. Italian stallion Bobby Cannavale, of Boardwalk Empire and Vinyl fame, who this month, stars in the third and final movie in Mia Goth’s X trilogy, MaXXXine, also makes the Boys of Summer list as does out actor Cheyenne Jackson. Jackson stars in the video game adaptation, Borderlands.

Advertisement

Of all the actors on Mr. Man’s Boys of Summer list, the one to beat is Glen Powell. No other male actor came into his own in 2024 more than Mr. Powell. Fresh off his success in Anyone but You, he’s headlining in the Twisters reboot and is sure to be a fan favorite.

Advertisement

To read the entire Mr. Man’s Boys of Summer list, which includes Justin Theroux, Tomer Capone, Bill Skarsgard, Josh Hartnett, and more, visit MrMan.com

Photo credit: MrMan.com