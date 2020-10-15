Brace Yourself… The 2021 Australian Firefighters Calendar Has Arrived!

2020 has been such a terrible year for multiple reasons that many of us (present company included) are hoping that 2021 will be much better.

One thing that could turn that elongated frown upside down is the 2021 Australian Firefighters Calendar! Yes, this deliciously yummy collection of gorgeous men posing shirtless either by themselves or with an adorable animal or two has made its triumphant return for you to ogle over.

Australia not only had to deal with COVID-19 but they were also plagued a lot of issues that happened in their continent alone shortly before the pandemic began.

They suffered from massive wildfires that resulted in an estimated loss of 1 billion animals from their diverse native wildlife. While the fires may have gone, the destroyed bushland has made it impossible for many of the displaced wildlife to return to their natural habitat.

“No one was left unaffected watching our precious wildlife trying to escape from the bushfires, and the loss of wildlife is beyond comprehension. Everyone at the Australian Firefighters Calendar decided that all our efforts needed to be focused on Australian Wildlife this year”, David Rogers, director of the Australian Firefighters Calendar, said.

In response, this year they’ve produced 6 unique calendars including 2 new versions. The new ‘Hero’ calendar honors the hard work of Australian firefighters throughout this crisis, while the new ‘Animal Lovers’ calendar puts a diverse range of Australian Wildlife, adorable rescue and therapy animals and other iconic animal images in the spotlight.

Their popular cat and dog calendars are returning, but with a bit of a twist. As COVID restricted their access to many rescue animals, the Australian public were asked to bring their own rescued furry friends to the photoshoot to help create these calendars. Funds raised will allow them to help less fortunate animals find a new home through rescue organizations like Safe Haven Animal Rescue and All Breeds Canine Rescue.

This year the popular Animal Lovers Calendar will be more important than ever. The 2021 Animal Lovers Calendar will play a vital role in treating injured wildlife from the recent fires.

Funds from last year’s 2020 calendar helped pay for new equipment and supplies as for nearly 6 months, Dr. Michael Pyne and his team of vets and volunteers worked around the clock to save streams of koalas, wombats, kangaroos and birdlife.

You can learn more about all the wonderful charities that they are partnering with this year as well as information on how to buy the calendar here.

In the meantime here are some photos from the calendars for you to enjoy!