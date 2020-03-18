‘Drag Race’ Alum Shea Coulee Reveals Her Cousin Died From Coronavirus

RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Shea Coulee revealed some devastating news on Tuesday, March 17, related to the Coronavirus pandemic that has completely shaken our world over the past couple of months.

The season 9 finalist said that one of her cousins has died from it in a now-deleted tweet. “I just learned that a cousin of mine died today from Coronavirus,” she wrote. “No one knew she had it, and I’m growing concerned for my other family members in her household.”

She, like many other celebrities, also urged her followers to look out for one another as the death toll continues to rise over this disease. “This is serious. Please stay safe everyone.”

So sorry 🖤💜🖤 sending love — Dusty Ray Bottoms (@DustyRayBottoms) March 17, 2020

Fellow Drag Race alum, like Dusty Ray Bottoms and Darienne Lake, have sent their support to the Chicago-based queen during this difficult time in her life. “Oh I’m so sorry. Sending you love,” the season 6 contestant wrote.

The Coronavirus issue has had a major affect on the economy as well as many states are currently in some type of quarantined situation with restaurants and bars being closed down for the foreseeable future.

Many major upcoming events, like The Met Gala and The GLAAD Media Awards in New York City (which was supposed to take place tomorrow, March 19) have been canceled or postponed in light of the ongoing situation.