Brad Goreski Reveals Why He & BF Gary Janetti Are In No Rush To Have Kids

Brad Goreski & Gary Janetti, one of the cutest gay couples in Hollywood, are more than fine with having each other at the moment without anymore distractions.

The famed celebrity hairstylist chatted with US Weekly over the holiday weekend where he spoke about their relationship while also touching on why they are in no rush to have children. “We have screaming kids that live next door to us,” he revealed. “No, we’re good. We got it.”

Turns out self-isolation, which has been a mixed bag for millions of people over the past couple of months, has done wonders for them. “[The quarantine] has brought us closer together,” he gushed. “We really like being around each other. We’re not the couple that bickers and neither of us like drama. We don’t like chaos.”

“We have both have really busy lives,” he continued. “So, just to be home in this concentrated time… we’ve learned through the process to really enjoy it and to embrace it. [We] are very grateful to also still be working and have work opportunities, but also grateful for the time just to spend together.”

Brad & Gary have a lengthy history with one another especially in gay years. They got married in December 2017 after being together for almost two decades!

They have also been lighting up social media in two different but very hilarious ways this year. Brad, who is also known for his time on the shows The Rachel Zoe Project and Fashion Police, has been posting TikTok videos of him impersonating some of the most iconic Real Housewives moments of all-time.

Gary, who put out a hysterical book last year called DO YOU MIND IF I CANCEL?, has been acting as Prince William & Kate Middleton‘s son Prince George on his own IG for a while, much to the delight of his near 1 million followers.

His popularity in pretending to be the 7-year-old has found its way to HBO MAX as it is being developed into an animated sitcom called The Prince.