Brad Pitt in a Skirt Slays the ‘Bullet Train’ Red Carpet

On July 19, Brad Pitt attended the ‘Bullet Train’ premiere in Berlin, Germany, and he absolutely slayed the red carpet, wearing a skirt!

The 58-year-old actor sported a brown knee-length skirt that shows off his legs, as well as a  brown cardigan on top of a muted pink shirt, and combat boots. To complete the look, he wore sunglasses, and his entire outfit all together definitely stole the spotlight.

Pitt was joined by his ‘Bullet Train’ co-stars Joey King and Zazie Beetz, among others, and all of them look absolutely stunning as well. 

‘Bullet Train’ is directed by David Leitch, and it is starring famed actors and actresses including Pitt, King, Beetz, Sandra Bullock, Logan Lerman, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Karen Fukuhara.

According to the film’s synopsis, the upcoming action thriller follows the story of “five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train [who] find out their missions have something in common.” ‘Bullet Train’ is scheduled to be released on August 5 of this year in the U.S.

