Brad Pitt in a Skirt Slays the ‘Bullet Train’ Red Carpet

On July 19, Brad Pitt attended the ‘Bullet Train’ premiere in Berlin, Germany, and he absolutely slayed the red carpet, wearing a skirt!

Brad Pitt out there normalising men wearing skirts on his latest red carpet. Cheers, Brad. pic.twitter.com/ATWSDtkyXe — Hilary Davidson (@FourRedShoes) July 20, 2022

“No eff’s givin’” is my favorite Brad Pitt aesthetic 😂 you know there were stylists all around him wanting to iron that damn shirt and he’s just like “Nah, it’s fine” 😂 pic.twitter.com/ohks936uLw — Simply Brad (@SimplyBradCom) July 19, 2022

The 58-year-old actor sported a brown knee-length skirt that shows off his legs, as well as a brown cardigan on top of a muted pink shirt, and combat boots. To complete the look, he wore sunglasses, and his entire outfit all together definitely stole the spotlight.

Brad Pitt once again serves a LOOK pic.twitter.com/jRJVkCBjWH — Brad Pitt Web (@BradPittWeb) July 19, 2022

Pitt was joined by his ‘Bullet Train’ co-stars Joey King and Zazie Beetz, among others, and all of them look absolutely stunning as well.

Zazie Beetz, Director David Leitch, EP Kelly McCormick, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson at 'Bullet Train' premiere in Berlin. #BulletTrainMovie pic.twitter.com/maBHhQTrap — zazie beetz updates (@zazieupdates) July 19, 2022

‘Bullet Train’ is directed by David Leitch, and it is starring famed actors and actresses including Pitt, King, Beetz, Sandra Bullock, Logan Lerman, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Karen Fukuhara.

According to the film’s synopsis, the upcoming action thriller follows the story of “five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train [who] find out their missions have something in common.” ‘Bullet Train’ is scheduled to be released on August 5 of this year in the U.S.

