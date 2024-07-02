Brandon Flynn Concludes Pride Month Manspreading

Pride Month has officially concluded, and Brandon Flynn made sure to end it with a bang, posting a sexy pic of him showing off his legs…

In the photo, the 30-year-old actor is wearing a white tank top, paired with a red and black plaid skirt. Meanwhile, his post’s caption reads:

“Ok. Happy pride! Grateful to be sober, grateful to be proud, love you all xx”

You can check out his sexy pic here:

Not to mention, the comments section is filled with words of celebration from the netizens… <3

“*sits on lap* congrats on being sober!!,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Congratulations on your sobriety happy pride,” another user commented.

“Celebrating 22 months sober here. So proud of you! Happy Pride beautiful!,” a user also expressed.

Moreover, the ’13 Reasons Why’ actor opened up about coming out in a 2019 interview with Variety, stating:

“I came out to my family and my friends around 10 years ago. So even when the industry caught wind of me being bisexual or gay or whichever one they choose to go with, it didn’t feel like it was my own, and I think that’s a bit frustrating for me and that’s where I feel a bit judged that I didn’t get to do that, nor did I really want to.”

“It didn’t seem that it would make a difference whether I came out or not because it’s just my life, and if people were watching my life, they would just know that. But it did feel like I had to come out — even though I didn’t ever come out to the public, in a weird way, I just one day read an article where I came out in the terms that they wanted me to come out,” Flynn further expressed.

Sources: edgemedianetwork.com, queerty.com