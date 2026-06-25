Brandon Flynn Serves Another Round of Shirtless Perfection

Brandon Flynn has reached that delightful stage of celebrity where posting a shirtless photo no longer feels like an accident. At this point, it’s practically a public service.

The actor is once again giving fans plenty to discuss after appearing in a fresh batch of alluring images for Behind the Blinds. And considering he’s currently playing a camboy in Apple TV+’s Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, the timing feels less like coincidence and more like excellent branding.

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Brandon Flynn’s Camboy Era Is Thriving

After setting social media ablaze last month with a series of steamy posts, Flynn is fully embracing the energy surrounding his latest role. In Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, viewers can spot him shirtless on a laptop before hopping into a bathtub—a sequence that understands exactly what audience it is serving.

The series may be called Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, but Flynn seems determined to make sure the promotional campaign lives up to the title as well. Let’s just say the algorithm appears to be having a wonderful time.

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Behind the Blinds Adds Another Fan Favorite

With Flynn stepping in front of the camera for Behind the Blinds, he joins a growing roster of internet-approved heartthrobs who have collaborated with the publication. Recent shoots featuring Connor Storrie, Robbie G.K., François Arnaud, and Tom Daley have generated plenty of buzz online, so Flynn feels like a natural addition to the lineup.

The newly released photos showcase the 13 Reasons Why star posing shirtless, and fans have responded exactly as one might expect. Which is to say: enthusiastically, loudly, and with varying degrees of composure.

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The Internet Remains Undefeated

There is something oddly impressive about Flynn’s ability to keep feeding the social media machine without making it feel forced. One minute he’s starring in a provocative new series, the next he’s appearing in a photo shoot that immediately finds its way into countless group chats. The formula is simple. Be attractive. Be talented. Post strategically. Watch the internet do the rest.

For fans, it’s another welcome entry in what has become a very strong year for Brandon Flynn content. For everyone else, it may be time to accept that resistance is futile.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed is streaming now on Apple TV+.