Brat Pack Stars McCarthy, Moore, Cryer & Sheedy Are Reunited!

Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Jon Cryer, Ally Sheedy, and more stars were reunited at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the documentary ‘Brats’.

https://x.com/Tribeca/status/1799489218026119558

The Hulu documentary is written and directed by McCarthy, and it is about a group of actors in the 1980s famously known as the “Brat Pack”. The members of Brat Pack includes celebrities who starred in hit movies, including ‘The Breakfast Club’, ‘Pretty in Pink’, ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’, and ‘Sixteen Candles’.

The documentary includes interviews with Moore, Cryer and Sheedy, among other ’80s stars in the Brat Pack. Not to mention, McCarthy also interviews New York Magazine writer David Blum, who was the one who coined the term for the group of actors.

According to Blum, the Brat Pack “is to the 1980s what the Rat Pack was to the 1960s.”

“A roving band of famous young stars on the prowl for parties, women and a good time. And just like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Peter Lawford and Sammy Davis Jr., these guys work together too — they’ve carried their friendships over from life into the movies. What makes you a member, what makes you a Brat, is the ability to be in a position where Hollywood needs you more than you need Hollywood,” he wrote on his 1985 New York Magazine cover story.

Moreover, ‘Brats’ is set to be available for streaming on Hulu on June 13. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

Sources: usmagazine.com, forbes.com